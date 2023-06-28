WMG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.41. 775,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839,725. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.80.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.