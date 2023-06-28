WMG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $671,000 in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of AVRE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $40.35. 9,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,481. The stock has a market cap of $282.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

