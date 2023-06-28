WMG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SHOP traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,750,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.