WMG Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,136 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FTXL traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. 14,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,513. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1026 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

