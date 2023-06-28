WMG Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Prospect Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,384,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 191,888 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prospect Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,625,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 109,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,830,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 933,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 582,653 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. 327,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,369. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $215.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 11.61%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PSEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,925,123.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.