Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of WWW opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.91 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 93,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 211,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

