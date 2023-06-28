WOO Network (WOO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.23 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $369.68 million and $16.23 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,713,139,722 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

According to CryptoCompare, "WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token."

