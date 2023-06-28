WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth $34,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

