Xerox Holdings Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Xerox has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xerox to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Xerox stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 215,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.69. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at $980,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 3,009.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xerox by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Xerox by 36.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

