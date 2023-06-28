Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 1.5 %

XIN stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

