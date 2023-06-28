XOMA Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:XOMAO)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449. XOMA has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XOMA news, CIO Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,695.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,818 shares of company stock worth $157,134 in the last ninety days.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

