XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

XOMA Price Performance

NASDAQ:XOMAO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.26. 451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. XOMA has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $25.60.

Get XOMA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $35,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $157,134 in the last 90 days.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.