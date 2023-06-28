XOMA Co. (XOMAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
XOMA Stock Performance
Shares of XOMA stock remained flat at $24.19 during trading on Wednesday. 1,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181. XOMA has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40.
XOMA Company Profile
