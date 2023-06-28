XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $47.26 million and $207,387.23 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018838 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013993 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,133.84 or 1.00065125 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00367946 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $296,534.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

