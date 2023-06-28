Yew Poh Leong Sells 2,500 Shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Stock

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) Director Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $10,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yew Poh Leong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FingerMotion alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $5,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $6,250.00.

FingerMotion Trading Down 19.7 %

FingerMotion stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,346. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FingerMotion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on FingerMotion in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FingerMotion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FingerMotion by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FingerMotion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in FingerMotion by 2,420.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FingerMotion

(Get Rating)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.