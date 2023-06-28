Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IR. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 116,017 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after acquiring an additional 143,977 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

