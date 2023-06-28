Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

ACAD stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231,841 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,023,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $34,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 209,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $34,794.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock worth $1,464,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.