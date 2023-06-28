Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 53000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Zimtu Capital Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.28.

About Zimtu Capital

(Get Rating)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.