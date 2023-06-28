Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURAW) Short Interest Update

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURAW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 2,550.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZURAW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Zura Bio stock remained flat at $0.38 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Read More

