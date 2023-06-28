Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 691,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,142. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after buying an additional 21,758,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,434,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,483,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

