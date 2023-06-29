365 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $532.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $507.93 and its 200-day moving average is $494.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.