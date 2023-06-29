3,770 Shares in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Bought by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMP. TheStreet lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TMP opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $816.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.61. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.