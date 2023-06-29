3,770 Shares in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Bought by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMP. TheStreet lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tompkins Financial Stock Down 1.5 %
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
