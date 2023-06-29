4,032 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,032 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

