51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

NYSE:COE opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.68. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 152.30% and a negative net margin of 118.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

