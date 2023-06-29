598 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $402.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

