6,669 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $115.28. 740,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,795. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

