918 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after buying an additional 2,903,659 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,586,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,134,000 after acquiring an additional 296,669 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 276,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

