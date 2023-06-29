A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. A. O. Smith accounts for about 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,468,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,069,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after acquiring an additional 515,752 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 105,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,223. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

