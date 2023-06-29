AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.93.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.