ABCMETA (META) Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $1,313.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002654 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,070.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

