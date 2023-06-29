ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $3.05 million and $1,369.18 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018763 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,659.46 or 1.00042490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002654 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,070.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

