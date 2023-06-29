Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $11.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.45. 1,098,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $56,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,436,000 after acquiring an additional 65,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.14.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

