Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 281,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 328,753 shares.The stock last traded at $164.64 and had previously closed at $160.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.88.

Insider Activity

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.