ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,867 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 603.1% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,257,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,050 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 23,287.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,604,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $156.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 229.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

