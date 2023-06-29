ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AEY opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.50. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.30.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
