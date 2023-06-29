ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.50. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

