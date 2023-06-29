Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.84

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $5.00. Aegon shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1,948,730 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
