ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGESY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. ING Group raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.72. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

About ageas SA/NV

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.1418 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.02. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

