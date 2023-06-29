Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $28.00. 334,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 505,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGIO. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 574.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,440,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after acquiring an additional 60,597 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 163,817 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.