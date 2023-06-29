Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.04

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 38625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACDVF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Air Canada Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

