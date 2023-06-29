Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $291.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.09. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.