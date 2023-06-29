Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AIXXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Aixtron Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

