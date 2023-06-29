Akumin (TSE:AKU) Shares Down 18.8%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Free Report) traded down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 36,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 21,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Akumin Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$22.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,424.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.07 million. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. Analysts anticipate that Akumin Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

