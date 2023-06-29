Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $291.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $291.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.90.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $217.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.51 and its 200-day moving average is $226.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 532,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 328.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after buying an additional 505,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.