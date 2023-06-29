Aleph Zero (AZERO) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.30 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003173 BTC on exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $208.09 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 216,180,044 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

