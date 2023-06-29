Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,859,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,217,422. The stock has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

