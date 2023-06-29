Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $702,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $345.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global cut Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

