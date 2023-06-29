Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.05 and last traded at $31.06. 1,521,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,314,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837 in the last 90 days. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 828,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,553,000 after buying an additional 197,079 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,164,000 after buying an additional 665,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after buying an additional 556,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 8.1% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,013,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after purchasing an additional 451,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

