AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.73

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $9.97. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 198,387 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
