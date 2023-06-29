AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.73

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $9.97. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 198,387 shares trading hands.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

