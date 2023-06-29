AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 404.7% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:AFB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 28,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,778. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,050,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 229,302 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 875,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 739,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 653,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 204,294 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

