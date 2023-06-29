AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 404.7% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:AFB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 28,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,778. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,050,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 229,302 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 875,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 739,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 653,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 204,294 shares during the period.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
