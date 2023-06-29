Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Alliant Energy by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,541,000 after acquiring an additional 788,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after acquiring an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

